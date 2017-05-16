Kenya Left With Less Than a Day's Wor...

Kenya Left With Less Than a Day's Worth of Corn After Drought

Kenya's reserves of corn dropped to less than a day's worth of consumption after stocks of the staple grain were released to millers, the National Cereals and Produce Board said. The reserve currently stands at 50,000 90-kilogram bags, equivalent to 4,500 metric tons, NCPB Managing Director Newton Terer said by phone Tuesday from the capital, Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

