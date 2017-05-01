Kenya: Labour Day Kicks Off Battle Between Nairobi Governor Hopefuls

A glimpse of the looming battle for the Nairobi governor's position between incumbent Evans Kidero and Senator Mike Sonko in the August General Election played out during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, today. Buoyed by his recent win of the Jubilee ticket in the recently concluded nominations, Mr Sonko received a rousing welcome from the crowd, which kept chanting his name throughout the celebrations.

