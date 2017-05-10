Kenya: Kenya Set to Gain From China's...

Kenya: Kenya Set to Gain From China's Infrastructure Projects

Kenya expects to get significant funding from China for major infrastructure projects, which are part of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road initiative. The hopes of Kenya and other nations were raised when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that his country will cobble together a massive budget of Sh15 trillion for the world's most ambitious infrastructure project.

Chicago, IL

