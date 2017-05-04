Kenya: Jackpot Winner Goes Home to Rapturous Welcome
Residents of Kakamega town on Saturday gave a rousing welcome to the Sh221 million SportPesa jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, during his homecoming ceremony. Mr Abisai, who became the first- ever SportPesa mega jackpot winner, had good news for youth in the county and residents of his Sichirai village in Emuhaya constituency.
