Kenya: Independents Stand Up to Parties in Epic Polls Battle

Aspirants vying as independent candidates across the country have a steep mountain to climb in their contest against candidates fronted by the bigger parties. From popular party euphoria, isolation, financing and propaganda, the more than 1,500 independents, cleared by registrar of political parties, are already facing hurdles in their quest for power.

