Kenya: Imported Maize 'Was Mexican Stock Stored in South Africa'

Fresh intrigues hit the importation of 330,000 bags of maize into the country when it emerged that the consignment was a surplus of an old stock purchased by South Africa last year when it was experiencing food shortages. Details also emerged showing that three milling firms-- Kitui Flour Mills and Pembe Flour Mills and Hydrey Limited -- were the importers of the consignment, which arrived at the port of Mombasa three days ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.