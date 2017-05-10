Kenya: How You Helped Safaricom Make ...

Kenya: How You Helped Safaricom Make U.S.$465m Profit

Kenyans' love for chatting, transacting business conveniently using their phones, surfing the Internet, betting, catching up and having funky beats as their ringtones has created a behemoth with Sh213 billion in revenue. The company made a profit of Sh48.4 billion in the year to March 2017 from its 28 million subscribers who keep the corporate juggernaut rolling.

