Kenya Health Officials Issue Alert Over Dengue Fever Outbreak

An alert has been issued in Mombasa County, Kenya, in response to an outbreak of dengue fever, a potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease. More than 100 people have been infected in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, according to government health officials in the county by the same name.

