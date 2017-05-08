Kenya Health Officials Issue Alert Over Dengue Fever Outbreak
An alert has been issued in Mombasa County, Kenya, in response to an outbreak of dengue fever, a potentially fatal mosquito-borne disease. More than 100 people have been infected in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, according to government health officials in the county by the same name.
