Kenya: Governors Accuse State of Dera...

Kenya: Governors Accuse State of Derailing Devolution

The national and county governments were on Monday at a crossroads after governors said full implementation of devolution was being undermined by weak intergovernmental structures established under the law. Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya singled out the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit, saying it has constantly violated laws that promote devolution.

Chicago, IL

