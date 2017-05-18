Kenya Government Failed to Heed Corn-...

Kenya Government Failed to Heed Corn-Miller Stocks Warning

Kenyan corn millers warned the government twice in the past six months the country faced a shortage of the staple that's left strategic reserves at less than a day's supply. Grain processors advised the government in November that a shortfall was looming and in February suggested that a 50 percent import duty be removed to enable shipments, said Paloma Fernandes, chief executive officer of the Cereal Millers Association.

Chicago, IL

