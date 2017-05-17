Kenya: Former President Kibaki's Bodyguard Sues For 2002 Accident
A bodyguard involved in a road accident with former President Mwai Kibaki has alleged in a court case he was mistreated and forced out of the Kenya Police Service despite suffering life-threatening injuries. Corporal David Wambugu was then-Opposition presidential candidate Kibaki's bodyguard at the time of the December 3, 2002 accident at the Machakos turn-off on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC