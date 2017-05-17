Kenya: Former President Kibaki's Body...

Kenya: Former President Kibaki's Bodyguard Sues For 2002 Accident

9 hrs ago

A bodyguard involved in a road accident with former President Mwai Kibaki has alleged in a court case he was mistreated and forced out of the Kenya Police Service despite suffering life-threatening injuries. Corporal David Wambugu was then-Opposition presidential candidate Kibaki's bodyguard at the time of the December 3, 2002 accident at the Machakos turn-off on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Chicago, IL

