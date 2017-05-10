Kenya: Food Prices Rise Across Kenya
With Sh1,000 two months ago, one could buy 30 kilos of Irish potatoes in Nakuru town and still keep change. Things have since changed, however, and the amount will fetch only 10 kilos, dramatically signalling the high cost of living that has seen food prices shoot through the roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC