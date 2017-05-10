Kenya: Food Prices Rise Across Kenya

Kenya: Food Prices Rise Across Kenya

With Sh1,000 two months ago, one could buy 30 kilos of Irish potatoes in Nakuru town and still keep change. Things have since changed, however, and the amount will fetch only 10 kilos, dramatically signalling the high cost of living that has seen food prices shoot through the roof.

