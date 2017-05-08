Kenya: Flour Prices Unlikely to Come Down Until July, Millers Warn
Flour prices are unlikely to come down until July when the country is expected to have adequate stocks to meet its needs, millers said yesterday, setting up consumers for two and half more months of pain at the shop. Industry lobby, the Cereal Millers Association , said in a statement that the steep rise in the staple's prices is the result of a severe maize scarcity that is unlikely to be resolved until enough imported stocks land in the country - a process they expect to take one and a half months.
