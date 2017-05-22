Kenya: Farmers Say Maize Imports Won't End Food Crisis
Farmers have dismissed the importation of maize to stabilise the rising prices of flour as a scheme to flood the local market with cheap produce. The farmers instead asked the government to implement agricultural policies that will motivate them to increase crop production to end the recurrent food crisis.
