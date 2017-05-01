Kenya: Families Tighten Belts As Prices of Goods Soar

Even as Kenyans took to social media to complain about the rising cost of sugar, milk and maize flour, the end of this painful episode is not over as families now eat less, pay more and watch as inflation forces them to dig deeper into their pockets. In various supermarkets around major towns, shoppers are being met by empty shelves and the brands they were used are no longer in stock as the impact of a prolonged drought, poor harvests and delayed government intervention turns into a reality.

