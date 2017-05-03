Kenya Electoral Commission Challenges...

Kenya Electoral Commission Challenges Ruling on Vote Counts

Officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission assist residents to confirm their data during launch of 2017 general elections voter registration exercise within Kibera slums in Nairobi, January 16, 2017. Kenya's electoral commission is appealing a court ruling that poll results announced at the constituency level are final.

