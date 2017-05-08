Kenya Electoral Body Says It's On Tra...

Kenya Electoral Body Says It's On Track to Hold Fair Aug. 8 Vote

8 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Kenya's electoral body committed to holding free elections as scheduled on Aug. 8 amid concern that organizing the polls in East Africa's biggest economy in time will be difficult. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will have audited voter registration lists ready 30 days before the vote, its head, Ezra Chiloba, told reporters Monday in the capital, Nairobi.

