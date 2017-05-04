Kenya Election Plans Include Dispute ...

Kenya Election Plans Include Dispute Resolution

Read more: Voice of America

Logistical challenges and disputes during Kenya's primaries last month have raised concerns about the nationwide polls in August and how best to avoid a repeat of the deadly post-election violence in 2007. "Electoral cases cannot be treated in the same way as other matters that come before the courts, because of their inherent political sensitivity, the high public interest in their outcomes, the intense bursts in which electoral petitions are filed and the short time limits within which they have to be dispensed," said Irene Khan, the director general of the International Development Law Organization.

Chicago, IL

