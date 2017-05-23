Kenya: Drama As Body Buried Two Month...

Kenya: Drama As Body Buried Two Months Ago Is Exhumed

3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A body of a man buried almost two months ago on a disputed piece of land in Tieng're, Kisumu County was on Tuesday exhumed following a directive issued by the High Court. Villagers watched in disbelief as youths hired by Gibson Onunga, who claims legal ownership of the disputed land, pulled out the casket containing remains of the late Ogada Ouko.

Chicago, IL

