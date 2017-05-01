Kenya: Deputy President Revives Criticism of ICC
Deputy President William Ruto has revived Kenya's criticism of the International Criminal Court , a year after judges in The Hague terminated his case. In an address to a legal forum in Nairobi, Mr Ruto argued the Kenyan cases showed that the court was manipulated by stronger hands in global politics.
