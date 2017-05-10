Kenya: Deputy President Hits Back At ...

Kenya: Deputy President Hits Back At Opposition Over Cost of Living

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Deputy President William Ruto said the National Super Alliance leaders had no agenda for the country but were busy propagating lies instead of selling their manifestos. Speaking at Amtalla Stadium in Kimilili Town, Bungoma County, on Sunday after issuing certificates to the party's nominees for the August 8 General Election, Mr Ruto called on Kenyans to elect Jubilee leaders, saying they had a proper agenda and strategies for Kenyans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC