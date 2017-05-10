Kenya: Deputy President Hits Back At Opposition Over Cost of Living

The Deputy President William Ruto said the National Super Alliance leaders had no agenda for the country but were busy propagating lies instead of selling their manifestos. Speaking at Amtalla Stadium in Kimilili Town, Bungoma County, on Sunday after issuing certificates to the party's nominees for the August 8 General Election, Mr Ruto called on Kenyans to elect Jubilee leaders, saying they had a proper agenda and strategies for Kenyans.

