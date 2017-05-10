Kenya: Deal That Earned New Kenya Air...

Kenya: Deal That Earned New Kenya Airways Boss His Job

Kenya Airways' new chief executive Sebastian Mikosz is expected to increase its passenger numbers, further cut its operational costs, optimise its assets, review its networks, and reduce its dependency on shareholder bailouts. The Polish national and aviation turnaround specialist is expected to push the national carrier towards self-sustenance in the short term, The EastAfrican has learnt.

