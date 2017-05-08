Kenya Civil Aviation Authority supports Drones East Africa Conference in June

Officially supported by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the Drones East Africa Conference will take place from 20-21 June 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya, to highlight the applications of drones and the regulations governing the use of this technology across various sectors such as construction, transportation, mining, agriculture, energy and emergency services. Given the potential of UAVs, civil aviation authorities of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, have been taking huge steps towards releasing drone regulations in East Africa.

