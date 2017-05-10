Kenya: Cheap Imports Force One of Mom...

Kenya: Cheap Imports Force One of Mombasa's Oldest Retailers to Close

20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

One of Mombasa's oldest business is set to close shop after nearly a decade trying to stay afloat as hard economic times took a toll on its bottom line. Lightex Limited, a clothes and children accessories retail outlet that has been in existence for 45 years will shut down at the end of this month.

Chicago, IL

