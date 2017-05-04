Kenya: Cheap, Decent Housing? Not in Nairobi

After living in a crammed apartment in Roysambu on the outskirts of Nairobi for two years, Ms Esther Moraa, who was planning to settle down and start a family with her fianc, decided it was time to look for a house where they could raise children. At the time, Ms Moraa was living in a one-bedroom rental apartment with a living room, a balcony where she hung her laundry, a bedroom that could not accommodate a bed that was bigger than a 4x6, a kitchen that could accommodate only a small table, a refrigerator and two 50- litre water storage containers.

