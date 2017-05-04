Kenya: Cheap, Decent Housing? Not in Nairobi
After living in a crammed apartment in Roysambu on the outskirts of Nairobi for two years, Ms Esther Moraa, who was planning to settle down and start a family with her fianc, decided it was time to look for a house where they could raise children. At the time, Ms Moraa was living in a one-bedroom rental apartment with a living room, a balcony where she hung her laundry, a bedroom that could not accommodate a bed that was bigger than a 4x6, a kitchen that could accommodate only a small table, a refrigerator and two 50- litre water storage containers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC