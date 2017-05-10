Kenya: Blue Whale Game Banned After T...

Kenya: Blue Whale Game Banned After Teen's Apparent Suicide

The Kenya Film Classification Board has banned the online game "Blue Whale Challenge", which has been linked to a teen's suicide in Nairobi. The KFCB on Tuesday said it had written to Google and Facebook to block the game, which features a fifty-day series of traumatising tasks that culminate in suicide.

Chicago, IL

