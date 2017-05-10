Kenya: Atlas African Industries Suspended From Nairobi Bourse As Woes Pile Up

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has now suspended Atlas African Industries from trading at the bourse for a period of 90 days effective May 8. NSE chief executive officer Geoffrey Odundo attributed the decision to the firm's unresolved issues at the London Stock Exchange where it was suspended on October 17 following the resignation of its nominated adviser . However, the company in October last year hinted it was uncertain the appointment would be done, adding then that it was focused at listing at another exchange other than the London Alternative Investment Market .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.