Kenya announces outbreak of dengue fever in coast region

Mombasa County director of health Khadija Shikelly said 119 cases have been confirmed in all six sub counties following rapid diagnostic test kits conducted at the hospitals in Mombasa. Shikelly said Kisauni has the highest number of case, 37, followed by Mvita, 25, Changamwe 21 and Likoni 21. She said there is no record of any death from the fever this year.

Chicago, IL

