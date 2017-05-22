Kenya Airways' budget carrier plans international flights
May 22 Kenyan budget carrier Jambojet expects government approval this month to start flying to destinations outside the country, and will lease more planes to start the flights in the next two years, its chief executive said on Monday. The airline, fully owned by national carrier Kenya Airways , was established in 2014 to cater to local travellers by offering low-cost fares of as little as 3,200 shillings one way.
