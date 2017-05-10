Kenya: Agriculture Cabinet Secretary ...

Kenya: Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Accused Lying About Food Situation

12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Agriculture claims some top government officials were colluding with cartels to create an artificial deficit to import maize, sugar, fertiliser and milk. Speaking during a meeting at Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa, the committee told Mr Bett to take full responsibility for misleading parliament and the country that the country had enough food in January only to change tune.

Chicago, IL

