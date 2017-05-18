Kenya: 33 Suspected Al-Shabaab Terrorists Arrested, Two Attacks Foiled
At least 33 suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists were arrested and two planned major attacks foiled in Tana River County between December and March. County Deputy Commissioner Michael Kioni said last year, security agencies waylaid some 20 Al-Shabaab terrorists who were traveling by road to attack Jamuhuri Day celebration in Hola town.
