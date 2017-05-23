Kenya: 3 Police Officers Killed in La...

Kenya: 3 Police Officers Killed in Landmine Blast

Three Administration Police officers died while two others suffered injuries when their vehicle hit a landmine at near Kulan Dam in Liboi Garissa County early Wednesday morning. The police officers were travelling along the Liboi-Milan road in the vehicle belonging to the Kulan Administration Police Post when it hit the Improvised Explosive Device.

