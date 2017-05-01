Kenya: 107 Primary Appeals Down, 300 To Go, Says Ruling Party
Tribunal chairperson Faith Waigwa said the team would not accept more appeals -- save for the nominations conducted on April 30. Having lost to the incumbent Governor Jackson Mandago, Mr Buzeki immediately vowed to contest as an independent candidate come August 8. Ms Waigwa also refuted claims of a consensus in the Starehe Constituency dispute pitting incumbent Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda against musician Charles Njagua Kanyi aka Jaguar. Several aspirants -- including Governors Kinuthia Mbugua and Waithaka Mwangi -- camped at the Jubilee House party headquarters at Pangani, Nairobi.
