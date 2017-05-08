Kenya: 10-Year-Old Killed By Floods A...

Kenya: 10-Year-Old Killed By Floods As Heavy Rains Pound the Country

A 10-year-old boy was killed by floods in Kirinyaga while 14 families were rendered homeless in Nyeri County as heavy rains continue pounding the region. The boy was herding his parents' livestock on Saturday at Kangichiri village in Mwea plains when he accidentally plunged into a flooded rice canal and was swept downstream.

