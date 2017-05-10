Juba conflict hits Uganda's economy

Juba conflict hits Uganda's economy

Uganda's economy is being pushed to the wall following the renewed conflict in South Sudan that is currently sending waves across the region Uganda is one of South Sudan's biggest trading partners. The county's revenue body, Uganda Revenue Authority , targets Shs200 million monthly in taxes at the South Sudan-Uganda border at Elegu.

