I will work tirelessly for Kenya's prosperity, President pledges

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday pledged to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of Kenyans as he was formally endorsed by the Jubilee Party as its presidential candidate. President Kenyatta made the pledge at the Bomas of Kenya where the Jubilee Party held a colourful National Delegates Conference where he was nominated as the flag bearer of the party with Deputy President William Ruto as his running mate.

