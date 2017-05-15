HK$1 billion for Tam's noodles? Japan's Toridoll has the appetite

Toridoll, Japan's biggest operator of noodle shops, wants to open 6,000 outlets around the world by 2025, and be among the top 10 global restaurant brands. Toridoll Holdings Corp., Japan's biggest operator of noodle shops and eateries, said it will buy control of the Hong Kong company that operates Tam's Yunnan Rice Noodles as of Monday, has been on a buying spree to spur its global expansion to be among the world's top 10 restaurant brands within 10 years.

