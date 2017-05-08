Gunmen Attack S. Sudan Vice President...

Gunmen Attack S. Sudan Vice President's Convoy, Injuring Bodyguards

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

South Sudan first vice president, Taban Deng Gai , speaks during a press conference on August 17, 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya. Unknown assailants attacked the convoy of South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on Tuesday, wounding three of his bodyguards, a government official said.

Chicago, IL

