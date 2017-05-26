Feature: Kenyans spoilt for choice as Chinese phone-makers unveil new gadgets
Chinese phone manufacturers are competing to introduce new phones in Kenya, leaving East African nation's residents spoilt for choice. Several Chinese manufacturers have in the last few months unveiled trendy gadgets in Kenya as they battle to take-over the market.
