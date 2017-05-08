FEATURE-In drought-hit Kenya, selling water keeps city youth in business, off drugs

Now onto his third job since finishing high school a decade ago, Festus Chege is hoping his latest venture as a water vendor in Githurai, a growing suburb to the south of Kenya's capital Nairobi, will pay off. Like many young people from poor families, the 30-year-old passed his high-school exams but lacked the funds to pursue his studies, confining him to work in the city's fast-expanding informal sector.

