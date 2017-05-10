EU to send one of 'biggest ever' election monitoring teams to Kenya

EXCLUSIVE / The EU is sending one of its "biggest missions ever" to monitor the upcoming election in Kenya, amid fears of a repeat of the ethnic clashes during the 2007 election, which left up to 1,500 people dead, and some 600,000 displaced. Around 100 EU electoral observers will spend two months in the country, before, during and after the 8 August poll, in a bid to ensure the key partner state remains stable.

