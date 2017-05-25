Eight police officers killed in Kenya...

Eight police officers killed in Kenya bomb attack

Eight police officers were killed Wednesday when their vehicles hit roadside bombs in two separate incidents in Kenya's restive northeast close to the Somali border. The first explosion claimed three lives early Wednesday morning while the second killed five later in the afternoon.

