East Africa: Uganda May Join Tanzania As Kenya Weighs Options of Extending Rail to Malaba
Uganda is considering abandoning the Kenyan standard gauge railway route and joining the Tanzania one if Kenya does not commit to building the Kisumu-Malaba section of the railway project. On Monday, Kenya announced that it was seeking a $3.59 billion loan from China to extend the SGR from Naivasha to Kisumu, leaving out the details of the last phase to Malaba.
