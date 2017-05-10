East Africa: The Magufuli Factor in K...

East Africa: The Magufuli Factor in Kenyan Polls

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - The fear that President John Magufuli could interfere in the Kenyan presidential election slated for August this year in favour of the opposition candidate Raila Odinga seems to be real in President Uhuru Kenyatta's camp. Whether the fear is founded or unfounded it remains to be seen but the Jubilee party has, clear, demonstrated some signs of panic over the purpoted "conspiracy" from the southern neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 280,949,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC