East Africa: Kenyattas' CBA Bank in Bid to Acquire Rwandan Bank

Commercial Bank of Africa , which is majority-owned by the Kenyatta family, is in the running to acquire the Rwandese subsidiary of Uganda's Crane Bank in what marks the latest expansion of the wealthy family's empire. The Nairobi-based lender is looking to outbid rival banks that are also seeking to purchase Crane Bank Rwanda branches currently owned by Dfcu Bank.

Chicago, IL

