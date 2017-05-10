East Africa: Kenyattas' CBA Bank in Bid to Acquire Rwandan Bank
Commercial Bank of Africa , which is majority-owned by the Kenyatta family, is in the running to acquire the Rwandese subsidiary of Uganda's Crane Bank in what marks the latest expansion of the wealthy family's empire. The Nairobi-based lender is looking to outbid rival banks that are also seeking to purchase Crane Bank Rwanda branches currently owned by Dfcu Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC