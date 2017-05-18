East Africa: Kenya Tops Region's Military Ranking

Kenya's military has for the second time been ranked as Africa's eleventh most powerful force ahead of its Ugandan and Tanzanian counterparts, despite the neighbouring countries' bigger personnel count. Global Firepower, an agency that assesses the military strength of nations, ranks Kenya as the most powerful nation in East Africa based on its manpower, range of weaponry, logistical flexibility and budgets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.