Doctors Perform First Clitoral Restorative Surgeries in Kenya
Doctors from the U.S.-based organization Clitoraid are in Nairobi this month performing restorative surgery on women who have undergone female genital mutilation, known as FGM. It's the first time this procedure has been done in Kenya.
