Delayed poor long rains to worsen Kenya's food security: study

Kenya's food security is expected to remain precarious following a delayed poor long rains which also affected the 2016 cropping season and the prolonged drought ravaging many parts of the country, says a food security report released on Saturday. The monthly report by donor-funded Famine Early Warning Systems , the early warning system that monitors food insecurity, says pastoral and marginal agricultural areas will be the most affected by food insecurity.

