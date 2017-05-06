Delayed poor long rains to worsen Ken...

Delayed poor long rains to worsen Kenya's food security: study

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenya's food security is expected to remain precarious following a delayed poor long rains which also affected the 2016 cropping season and the prolonged drought ravaging many parts of the country, says a food security report released on Saturday. The monthly report by donor-funded Famine Early Warning Systems , the early warning system that monitors food insecurity, says pastoral and marginal agricultural areas will be the most affected by food insecurity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC