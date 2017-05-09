Death toll rises to 9 as heavy rains pound Kenya's coastal region
At least three more people were killed in the coastal city of Mombasa on Tuesday following heavy rains pounding the region, bringing death toll to nine after six died on Monday. Changamwe police commander Peter Omanwa said a father and daughter were killed while the mother was seriously injured during the incident.
