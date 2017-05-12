.com | Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

.com | Wounded author Kuki Gallmann v...

Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch

Read more: News24

Blood was already pooling in the seat of her car when a second bullet tore through the driver's door and thumped into Kuki Gallmann's abdomen. "It felt like a punch," the 73-year-old author and conservationist said this week, speaking for the first time since being wounded a fortnight ago by suspected illegal herders on her 88 000-acre ranch in Kenya's central highlands.

Chicago, IL

